Victoria business owners optimistic about downtown safety as tourism season restarts
On April 6, Victoria will welcome its first cruise ship visit in three years, and with it comes optimism.
"Cruise ships are a very important component of our visitor economy of downtown," said Jeff Bray, executive director of the Downtown Victoria Business Association.
Currently, there are 358 ships scheduled to visit over the span of the season. Bray predicts that equates to about 800,000 to 900,000 people.
With the influx of tourists on the horizon, some are asking, does Victoria have its game face on?
"Certainly there were periods of time over the last two years in terms of the street disorder, break and enters, all the camping that was happening in parks," said Bray. "It was a pretty tough time."
SIGNS OF IMPROVEMENT
Bray, who has been vocal about all of those examples in the past, believes Victoria is in a much better place now.
"I would say we are very much on an upward trajectory," said Bray. "There is far less of that activity."
The Mayor of Victoria, Lisa Helps, agrees.
"We’re definitely doing better than we were 17 months ago in the middle of a pandemic," she said Wednesday.
Helps says city council will be receiving a quarterly crime update from the Victoria Police Department on Thursday, and it's slated to show some promising statistics.
"For the first time in a long time, we’re seeing calls for service start to go down," said Helps.
Victoria police Const. Cam MacIntyre says police departments generally see a drop in calls for service during the fourth quarter. That is because seasonally, the winter months tend to be slower for police agencies.
"It is true that calls for service in the fourth quarter of 2021 did drop," he said.
VIOLENT CRIMES ON THE RISE
MacIntyre says, year over year, calls for service have stayed around the same throughout the pandemic, but there is one stat that shouldn’t be overlooked when it comes to public safety.
"Violent crime across Victoria and Esquimalt in the past 10 years is the highest it’s ever been," he said.
The VicPD constable cited two recent examples.
Last Sunday there was an unprovoked attack. A man threw a Himalayan salt rock through the driver's side window of a car stopped at a red light at the intersection of Douglas Street and Johnson Street, injuring the driver.
A week before that, a man was killed after he was stabbed outside of Lucky Bar on Yates Street.
"It’s getting better but there’s always work to be done," said B. Woodward, owner of Cherry Bomb Toys in downtown Victoria.
Woodward has also been very vocal about the disorder happening in Victoria’s downtown core in recent years.
He says, from his perspective, things have improved.
"It’s not something that is going to disappear but it’s better in the sense that it’s not as much of a concern as we’ve dealt with before," said Woodward.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Does sharing images of Russian prisoners of war violate the Geneva Conventions?
The Geneva Conventions protect prisoners of war against 'public curiosity,' but does that include sharing videos of detainees on social media? Head to CTVNews.ca to see what the experts have to say.
Ukrainian textiles factory turns into military outfitter to aid war effort
A textiles workshop in Ukraine has transformed into a wartime factory to produce military vests for those fighting on the front lines of Russia’s invasion.
Ukraine hospital attack killed 3, wounded 17, officials say
An airstrike on a hospital in the port city of Mariupol killed three people, including a child, the city council said Thursday, as Russian forces intensified their siege of Ukrainian cities.
Ukrainians fleeing war met with mixed reactions in Latvian border town
Ukrainians who are fleeing war and arriving in the Latvian border town of Daugavpils are being met with mixed reactions.
Gymnast who displayed 'Z' symbol says he would show support for Russia again
Russian artistic gymnast Ivan Kuliak said on Tuesday he had no regrets after displaying a symbol of support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine during an event and that he would always stand for peace.
Ottawa woman arrested by Taliban in Afghanistan released after 24 days
An Ottawa woman who was arrested at gunpoint by the Taliban in Afghanistan nearly a month ago is free.
Ontario to lift most COVID-19 mask mandates on March 21, top doctor says
COVID-19 mask requirements in Ontario will lift in most indoor settings later this month, the province’s top doctor has confirmed.
Truck driver who killed 16 in Humboldt Broncos crash loses bid to stay in Canada
The semi driver who killed 16 people and injured 13 others in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash has lost his bid to stay in Canada when he is finished serving his sentence.
What is an 'adverse event?' Inside the recently released report on Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
A pair of infectious disease specialists spoke to CTVNews.ca about a document circulating online, which some claim is proof that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine causes more 'adverse events' than previously stated. The experts say the document requires a more nuanced look.
Vancouver
-
'Everyone should be concerned about this': Union sounds alarm about shortage of ICU nurses
The B.C. Nurses’ Union is sounding the alarm about a staffing shortage in intensive care.
-
B.C. COVID-19 update: 14 more deaths announced, highest single-day total in weeks
B.C. saw more than a dozen COVID-19-related deaths added to its total on Wednesday, according to the provincial Ministry of Health.
-
'Some people won't come back': Displaced Lytton, B.C., residents worry for community's future
A few Lytton, B.C., residents are still trying to sift through debris on properties that were once their homes, searching for treasured items that may have somehow survived last summer’s wildfire.
Edmonton
-
Ashley Callingbull to be first Indigenous woman in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit
Enoch Cree Nation's Ashley Callingbull is the first Indigenous woman to pose in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.
-
Local leaders reject Alberta police force plans, suggest a referendum on issue
Albertans should be able to cast ballots in a referendum on whether or not to replace the RCMP with a provincial police force, a group of local leaders requested Wednesday afternoon.
-
Alberta fire department, city, face lawsuit by female firefighters alleging abuse
A proposed class-action lawsuit against an Alberta city alleges its fire department is systemically discriminating against female firefighters and the abuse is going unchecked by leadership.
Toronto
-
Ontario to lift most COVID-19 mask mandates on March 21, top doctor says
COVID-19 mask requirements in Ontario will lift in most indoor settings later this month, the province’s top doctor has confirmed.
-
Gas prices could drop by 15 cents a litre on Friday as market volatility continues: analyst
The price of a litre of gasoline is expected to jump another six cents at midnight but there could be relief on the horizon, according to one industry analyst.
-
Toronto's large sports, entertainment venues review mask protocols amid provincial changes
With masks no longer mandated at most indoor venues in Ontario as of March 21, operators of large sporting and entertainment venues are now reviewing COVID-19 protocols and preparing to welcome thousands of fans and guests without masks.
Calgary
-
Support for Kenney dwindling amongst Albertans ahead of UCP Leadership Review: survey
Members of Alberta’s United Conservative Party are casting ballots on April 9 to determine the future of Premier Jason Kenney’s leadership, but a new poll suggests he would be out of a job if all Albertans were given the chance to vote.
-
Truck driver who killed 16 in Humboldt Broncos crash loses bid to stay in Canada
The semi driver who killed 16 people and injured 13 others in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash has lost his bid to stay in Canada when he is finished serving his sentence.
-
School fee dispute hits Calgary Islamic School
A group of Calgary parents say they have been hit with school fees for their children that they don't agree with and want an explanation before they pay.
Montreal
-
Air Canada flight from Dominican Republic cancelled after bomb threat
Passengers on a flight from Punta Cana to Montreal were shuttled back to the airport on Tuesday after a bomb threat via Airdrop caused a flight to be cancelled. The airline said it was not a 'credible' threat.
-
Refugees could start arriving in a week, says Plante; for South Shore teen, every day counts
The time when Quebecers will welcome Ukrainian refugees in person is drawing much closer, with mayors of Laval and Montreal making final preparations. It can't come soon enough, says one 19-year-old trying to help save dozens of loved ones sheltering in church basements.
-
After Quebec Green candidate quits over leader's Russia comments, he takes her spot in byelection
Alex Tyrrell has decided to step in and run in place of Annabelle Bouvette in the competitive Marie-Victorin race, after she quit over his comments supporting Russia -- and he's planning to make Russia the central issue, said the statement.
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooter’s spouse to testify at public inquiry, will not go to trial on criminal charge
The common-law spouse of the man responsible for Canada's worst mass shooting will testify at the public inquiry into the tragedy.
-
Witnesses wondered about 'strange' RCMP car spotted on night of N.S. shootings
Witnesses noticed the odd actions of what appeared to be an RCMP cruiser late on April 18, 2020, not realizing the driver was responsible for a murderous rampage that had just left 13 people dead in Portapique, N.S.
-
Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry allows RCMP witnesses, but lawyers question limits
A public inquiry into Nova Scotia's mass shooting will call RCMP witnesses to testify, but lawyers for victims' families say they are concerned over rules limiting their ability to directly question officers.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba man arrested for cyber-attacks, printing 3D guns; FBI involved in investigation
Brandon police have arrested two people, one of whom was wanted for cyber-attacks that had the FBI investigating.
-
Here's how much housing prices have changed over the last 25 years in Winnipeg
Over the past 25 years, Winnipeg has seen many different changes, from its growing population, to the return of the Winnipeg Jets, to the COVID-19 pandemic transforming the way Winnipeggers live.
-
Perimeter Highway has been closed five times this winter
This winter due to extreme weather Winnipeg's Perimeter Highway has been closed five times.
Kitchener
-
Region of Waterloo moving up meeting to discuss masking bylaw
Officials with the Region of Waterloo plan to reschedule a meeting to discuss the possibility of extending the area’s mask bylaw.
-
Ontario to lift most COVID-19 mask mandates on March 21, top doctor says
COVID-19 mask requirements in Ontario will lift in most indoor settings later this month, the province’s top doctor has confirmed.
-
93-year-old curler marks nearly 6 decades with the Elora Curling Club
Schwint says he has no plans to slow down anytime soon and will be at the Elora Curling Club every Tuesday
Regina
-
Truck driver who killed 16 in Humboldt Broncos crash loses bid to stay in Canada
The semi driver who killed 16 people and injured 13 others in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash has lost his bid to stay in Canada when he is finished serving his sentence.
-
Executive Committee proposes bylaw calling for mandatory lead pipe replacement
Executive Committee has put forward a bylaw that would make it mandatory for owners of private properties to replace their lead water pipes.
-
Province taking further steps to address addictions problem
Saskatoon’s Prairie Harm Reduction will operate a program that provides at risk youth with non-judgmental supports and services.
Barrie
-
Ukrainian Barrie woman desperate to help her mother flee Ukraine
Margarita Makarova is desperate to get her mother out of Ukraine and into Canada.
-
Worker seriously injured in industrial accident in Mono
One person was airlifted to hospital after a workplace accident in the Town of Mono.
-
York Region's MOH calls it an 'interesting time' to remove mask mandates
Residents living in York region will no longer be required to wear a mask in many indoor settings starting March 21 as the province ends the mandate.
Saskatoon
-
Truck driver who killed 16 in Humboldt Broncos crash loses bid to stay in Canada
The semi driver who killed 16 people and injured 13 others in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash has lost his bid to stay in Canada when he is finished serving his sentence.
-
Airstrike hits Ukraine maternity hospital, 17 reported hurt
A Russian airstrike devastated a maternity hospital Wednesday in the besieged port city of Mariupol amid growing warnings from the West that Moscow's invasion is about to take a more brutal and indiscriminate turn. Ukrainian officials said the attack wounded at least 17 people.
-
Sask. wheat prices 'highest ever in history of farming'
The Russian invasion of Ukraine is creating a spike in wheat prices around the world, but it could be a good sign for some Saskatchewan farmers who have leftover wheat to sell.
Northern Ontario
-
New North Bay casino opens with lineup
North Bay’s new casino opened Wednesday afternoon to a long line outside the door as gamers waited patiently to hit the slots and card tables.
-
Sudbury making progress in helping homeless
Greater Sudbury city officials say they are making progress in addressing the homelessness crisis and getting people the help they need, in a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
-
West Nipissing man charged with sexually assaulting a young person
A 28-year-old from West Nipissing has been charged in a sexual assault case involving a young person under the age of 16, police say.