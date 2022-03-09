Victoria business owners optimistic about downtown safety as tourism season restarts

On April 6, Victoria will welcome its first cruise ship visit in three years, and with it comes optimism.

"Cruise ships are a very important component of our visitor economy of downtown," said Jeff Bray, executive director of the Downtown Victoria Business Association.

Currently, there are 358 ships scheduled to visit over the span of the season. Bray predicts that equates to about 800,000 to 900,000 people.

With the influx of tourists on the horizon, some are asking, does Victoria have its game face on?

"Certainly there were periods of time over the last two years in terms of the street disorder, break and enters, all the camping that was happening in parks," said Bray. "It was a pretty tough time."

SIGNS OF IMPROVEMENT

Bray, who has been vocal about all of those examples in the past, believes Victoria is in a much better place now.

"I would say we are very much on an upward trajectory," said Bray. "There is far less of that activity."

The Mayor of Victoria, Lisa Helps, agrees.

"We’re definitely doing better than we were 17 months ago in the middle of a pandemic," she said Wednesday.

Helps says city council will be receiving a quarterly crime update from the Victoria Police Department on Thursday, and it's slated to show some promising statistics.

"For the first time in a long time, we’re seeing calls for service start to go down," said Helps.

Victoria police Const. Cam MacIntyre says police departments generally see a drop in calls for service during the fourth quarter. That is because seasonally, the winter months tend to be slower for police agencies.

"It is true that calls for service in the fourth quarter of 2021 did drop," he said.

VIOLENT CRIMES ON THE RISE

MacIntyre says, year over year, calls for service have stayed around the same throughout the pandemic, but there is one stat that shouldn’t be overlooked when it comes to public safety.

"Violent crime across Victoria and Esquimalt in the past 10 years is the highest it’s ever been," he said.

The VicPD constable cited two recent examples.

Last Sunday there was an unprovoked attack. A man threw a Himalayan salt rock through the driver's side window of a car stopped at a red light at the intersection of Douglas Street and Johnson Street, injuring the driver.

A week before that, a man was killed after he was stabbed outside of Lucky Bar on Yates Street.

"It’s getting better but there’s always work to be done," said B. Woodward, owner of Cherry Bomb Toys in downtown Victoria.

Woodward has also been very vocal about the disorder happening in Victoria’s downtown core in recent years.

He says, from his perspective, things have improved.

"It’s not something that is going to disappear but it’s better in the sense that it’s not as much of a concern as we’ve dealt with before," said Woodward.