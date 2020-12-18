VICTORIA -- A performance audit on the City of Victoria's Johnson Street Bridge replacement project has been shelved, according to B.C.’s Auditor General for Local Government (AGLG).

The audit set out to examine the city’s management of the bridge replacement, which opened years behind schedule and was massively over budget.

In 2009, the cost to replace the bridge was estimated at about $40 million. The cost jumped to almost $80 million by the time construction began.

When it opened in March 2018, the price tag on the new bridge had ballooned to over $105 million.

A statement released Friday by the AGLG blames COVID-19 travel and other health directives for restricting the auditor’s ability to complete the audit using normal procedures.

Also affecting the decision was the NDP government’s decision to slash funding for the AGLG earlier this year and its plans to phase out the office entirely.

The office was not popular with municipal governments, and is slated to close next year, which means there is no time to complete the audit.