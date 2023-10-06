Victoria boys turn disappointment into delight after seeing first bald eagle

VICTORIA, B.C. -

From the perspective of its perch at the top of the streetlight, the bald eagle likely noticed a bunch of boys below, pondering the potential of a potato.

“A potato’s just a vegetable,” Aarav Joshi says. “What does that do?”

But then the kids, ranging in age from 8 to 13, stumbled upon a video that said potatoes could be used to improve Wi-Fi speeds.

“Does that mean you eat Wi-Fi?” Arjan Sindhi asks while watching his phone. “You eat wires?”

So the quartet of cousins put the claim to the test.

“We started eating potatoes with our phones [beside us],” Avi Joshi says. “But nothing happened.”

While the eagle was no doubt indifferent to the potato Wi-Fi fail, the kids were disappointed, until they turned the letdown into laughter.

“We kept joking about it,” Rashaan smiles.

“Potato Wi-Fi” proved to be a perpetual punchline during the cousins' first visit together in a year, until they spotted possible history on the horizon.

“I thought it was the Titanic at first,” Aarav says pointing across the ocean.

“Because it’s a really big ship,” Arjan adds.

It turns out the possibility of that freighter being the Titanic is like the plausibility of being able to surf the internet on a potato.

“Number one, it’s too small,” Avi explains. “And number two, the Titanic never touched the Pacific. It was only in the Atlantic.”

And then, there’s number three.

“It ended up sinking,” Rashaan adds. “So it wouldn’t be back up.”

But before their moods could descend into the depths of disappointment, they looked up and finally noticed that big bird perched above them.

“Oh! Oh! Oh!” The boys proclaim in unison, as they point the cameras on their phones to take pictures.

They say it’s their first time seeing a bald eagle in real life.

“It felt pretty amazing to see it,” Rashaan says.

And from the eagle’s perspective perhaps it was amazing to see how these kids kept transforming disappointment into delight.

“I don’t know why we do it,” Avi says.

But when you do, like when things don’t work out the way you hope, if you find the funny in it, you’ll feel better.

“Like potato Wi-Fi,” Arjan giggles.

And when something doesn’t turn out to be what you hoped it would be (like mistaking a normal cargo ship for an iconic sunken ship), if you change your perspective, you just might find something even better (like looking up to see a bald eagle for the first time).

“And in the future you can look back,” Rashaan smiles. “And remember when you made that good memory.”

In the meantime, the boys are appreciating the present, by looking up at the bald eagle in awe.