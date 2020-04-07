VICTORIA -- If you ask Munro – better known as Mo – about the coronavirus, the boy will take a moment to consider your question before answering: “Kind of scared, but...”

The ‘but’ is because he’s been fighting his fears by starring in a series of YouTube videos titled “Mo’s Daily Briefings.”

They feature the seven-year-old following in the footsteps of the prime minister, walking down the stairs outside his home and staging daily coronavirus briefings.

“Because the one thing Canada needs right now, more than anything, is fun,” Mo says as seriously as he can in the first episode.

The series of public service announcements range from appreciation of frontline workers (he bangs pots), to warnings about personal hygiene (he points a finger at his peers).

“If you kids keep picking your noses and not washing your hands afterwards, I’m going to have to set up a hotline so your parents can tattle on you,” Mo warns as a phone number appears on the screen (1-800-MOMFINK).

Mo stages his daily briefings in his backyard in Victoria. His mom Pamela took pictures of the process, showing his dad Matthew helping with writing and filming.

“Creative projects and energy can be a very positive thing to get you through fearful times,” Matthew says.

Near Nanaimo, another series of creative public service announcements are being shared. They feature a Sasquatch, the mythical master of self-isolation, striving to ease our coronavirus fears through a pictorial master class.

“They are different tips we can use to get by in these trying times,” the man says with a smile.

Todd, a photographer, has posted his pictures on Facebook, showing his furry friend in a forest holding misspelled encouraging social distancing (“Alwayz stay 120 kms from neerest human”) and Big Foot hygiene (“Keep washing yur hands...but don’t ferget feet”).

"I think Sasquatch’s main lesson is have a sense of humour," Todd says. “And enjoy the simple things in life.”

Which brings us back to Mo in Victoria. In one of the videos, the boy attempts some backyard barbering and uses electric clippers to shave a strip of hair off the middle of his head.

The boy advises that if you feel inspired to begin a creative COVID-19 project like him, go big and stay home.