VICTORIA -- A Victoria bookstore is competing for a novel Guinness World Record next week.

Russell Books on Fort Street will attempt the record for the tallest tower of Guinness World Records books.

It's a record that hasn’t been attempted before.

Each year, Guinness releases a best-selling book that celebrates extreme achievements in a wide range of categories.

The bookstore took collection of Guinness World Record books beginning in September, and hopes to have enough now to go for the record.

Andrea Minter, owner of Russell Books, said in September the store had collected about 300 books and was still seeking more.

An official with Guinness World Records will be in attendance for the event Thursday at 4:30 p.m., when the bookstore will begin stacking books to compete for the record.

"We just want this to be a thing – not only a record for myself, not only a record for the bookstore and the staff – we want it to be a community event and something that's going to be really great," Minter said told CTV News in September.

The event coincides with the opening of the new Russell Books location at 747 Fort Street.