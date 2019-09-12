

Todd Harmer, CTV Vancouver Island





Russell Books in Victoria is hoping to make it into the Guinness World Records by building the tallest tower of Guinness World Records books.

The bookstore is working with Guinness World Records to create the historic feat.

Russell Books is attempting the novel record to celebrate the opening of its new location on Fort Street this fall.

Andrea Minter, owner of Russell Books, says so far the store has collected about 300 books and its still seeking more.

According to Minter, the bookstore is hoping people will help them out by donating Guinness Worlds Records books in exchange for $5 gift cards.

"We just want this to be a thing – not only a record for myself, not only a record for the bookstore and the staff – we want it to be a community event and something that's going to be really great," said Minter.

Minter said the store must give Guinness 30 days' notice before the attempt so an official can record the results.

The books can be dropped off at the store's current location at 734 Fort St. All the books will be donated to local elementary schools following the attempt.