VICTORIA -- The annual Victoria Beer Week is kicking off this Friday, offering nine straight days of events for beer drinkers and food lovers.

From March 6 to 14, more than 50 B.C. craft breweries will be involved in 19 events across the city.

The events include beer tasting, walking beer and food tours, food and beer pairing dinners and lessons, brewery tours, quizzes, beer-making workshops and more.

“Victoria Beer Week is a nine-day festival showcasing B.C. craft breweries in unique event settings,” according to the event’s website.

“Whether you’re an aspiring cicerone, or simply want to celebrate the province’s bounty of craft beer, Victoria Beer Week has an experience brewing just for you.”

Beer week kicks off Friday in the Victoria Public Market with the annual ‘Lift Off!’ event, which will showcase a series of unreleased beers from some of the province’s most popular breweries.

Anyone interested in participating in one of the 19 beer week events must buy tickets online beforehand. Fair warning though, tickets should be bought early as events tend to sell out quickly.

Tickets for each event can be purchased online here.

A schedule for all 19 events over the course of nine days can be found here.