VICTORIA -- Police in Victoria have arrested a man and a woman after a knifepoint robbery Sunday night.

Patrol officers and a canine team were called to a store at Quadra Village, in the 2600-block of Quadra Street, for a report of an armed robbery just after 8:30 p.m.

Officers on scene were told that a man and a woman took items from the store shelves and stuffed them into their coats. When staff confronted them, the woman brandished a knife, according to police.

Staff backed away and the assailants fled the store.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police viewed surveillance video from the store and began to search for the perpetrators.

A police dog located a man suspected of being involved a short distance away. Police say several knives were found on him.

Patrol officers later found a female suspect nearby. Officers say she refused to comply and attempted to fight with officers. She too was arrested and police say one knife was found on her.

Both suspects were taken to police cells and were scheduled to appear in court Monday.