VICTORIA -- A Greater Victoria cadet volunteer is charged with possessing child pornography after a police search allegedly uncovered images of child abuse.

Michael Ryan Tellier was charged Monday with one count of possession of child pornography.

Central Saanich Police and the Greater Victoria Mobile Youth Services Team carried out a search warrant in the Victoria area on Sept. 30.

Tellier was released on several conditions, including that he not engage in volunteer activities or work that could put him in contact with anyone under the age of 18.

Police say Tellier has “extensive volunteer time” with the 676 “Kittyhawk” Royal Canadian Air Cadets in North Saanich and the 89 Pacific Air Cadet Squadron in Victoria.

Tellier is scheduled to make a court appearance on Jan. 11.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Central Saanich police at 250-652-4441.

None of the allegations have been tested or proven in court.