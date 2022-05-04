Victoria Ale Trail and 'beer passport' return to B.C.'s capital

If you're looking for a taste of what Greater Victoria's craft beer brewers have on tap – lace up and take a hike on the Victoria Ale Trail.

Organizers of the event say it gives both seasoned beer lovers and the beer curious an introduction to what the region's local beer scene has to offer.

If you enjoy blowing the froth off a few pints you're encouraged to pick up a "beer passport" at a participating brewery. Participants can enter a draw to win prizes after collecting unique stamps from six different local breweries.

"The Victoria Ale Trail is a really great way to learn more and to discover more about craft beer," said Joe Wiebe, organizer of the trail.

"Here in Victoria we've got a lot of history with breweries that have been around since the early 80's, and we've got some really new and fresh places," he said.

"(There's) lots of different ways to explore the beer scene and really, you know, have a lot of fun doing it."

The Victoria Ale Trail runs from May 1 until May 31. A full list of participating breweries can be found below.

Beacon Brewing

Category 12 Brewing

Driftwood Brewery

Herald Street Brew Works

Howl Brewing

Hoyne Brewing

Île Sauvage Brewing

Lighthouse Brewing

Millstream Beverage Co.

Phillips Brewing

Spinnakers Gastro Brewpub

Twa Dogs Brewery

Vancouver Island Brewing

Whistle Buoy Brewing

Refuge Tap Room

The Drake Eatery

Further details can be found on the Victoria Ale Trail website.