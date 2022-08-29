Victoria accepting nomination packages for mayor, councillor positions this week

Anyone looking to run in Victoria's municipal election can submit a nomination package starting this week.

Municipal elections across B.C. are taking place on Oct. 15, and Victoria is looking to fill a variety of positions, including mayor, eight city councillors, nine school district trustees and three Capital Regional District directors.

Nomination packages for the Victoria mayor and council positions can be picked up at city hall on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or online at the City of Victoria website, and require a $100 nomination deposit.

Once completed, the nomination packages must be dropped off in person at the Legislative Services Office at city hall, located at 1 Centennial Sq., between Aug. 30 at 9 a.m. until Sept. 9 at 4 p.m.

The city recommends that prospective candidates schedule an appointment to submit their nomination packages by calling the city at 250-361-0571 or e-mailing elections@victoria.ca.

Nomination packages for school trustee positions can be found on the Greater Victoria School District website.

In late September, the city says it will release a candidate profile guide that will contain information about each candidate on the ballot.

Eligible voters for the upcoming municipal election must be 18 or older and live in Victoria or own property in the city. Voters must also be a Canadian citizen and have lived in B.C. for at least six months prior to registration.

Big changes are in store for Victoria council moving forward. Four councillors have already announced they're not seeking re-election, as well as Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps.

Meanwhile, two current city councillors – Marianne Alto and Stephen Andrew – have announced their intentions to run for mayor.