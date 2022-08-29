Victoria accepting nomination packages for mayor, councillor positions this week

Victoria City Hall is shown. (CTV News) Victoria City Hall is shown. (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Diana's last moments: French medic recalls 'tragic night'

Twenty-five years after Princess Diana died in a car crash, Frederic Mailliez is still marked by what happened in the Alma Tunnel in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997 -- and the realization that he was one of the last people to see the princess alive.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario