

Tyler Fleming, CTV Vancouver Island





The Times Colonist 10K kicks off this Sunday, marking 30 years of racing history in downtown Victoria.

Three decades in the making, the TC10K has made a name for itself both locally and on the world stage.

From humble beginnings in 1990 that saw just over 2,000 local runners, to this weekend’s event that is anticipating nearly 10,000 participants, organizers say they are thrilled by how far the event has come.

Former world-class runner and race director Trish Fougner says registration is on track to surpass last year’s total of 8,700 participants. She attributes the race's success to its scenery and inclusivity.

“It’s such a beautiful course because you're running along Dallas Road… running with your friends, your neighbours, your co-workers and enjoying that kind of beauty is awesome," Fougner said.

“The majority of people are everyday people who have made this goal to come out and finish their first 10K or maybe it’s their thirtieth.”

One of those runners is 89 year old Maurice Tarrant, a 30-year veteran of the race who will be running alongside his daughter.

“At 89 years young, with many Canadian records under his belt, and inductions into both the Victoria Sports Hall of Fame and the BC Athletics Hall of Fame, participating in each of the 30 TC10K races, this event continues to be one of Maurice’s favourite races and proudest accomplishments,” said Claire Tarrant-Rowley, Tarrant’s daughter and training partner.

“Each year he looks forward to the relaxed atmosphere, fun camaraderie, and the many new faces he sees and people he meets along the way.”

Because of ongoing construction on Wharf Street, the route has been changed slightly this year.

Participants will be heading up Government Street and will be turning right onto Yates instead of Johnson.

The Thrifty Foods Family Run will follow the same 1.5-kilometre loop and is open to any age and ability. The TC10K gets underway at 8 a.m. Sunday followed by the Family Run at 11 a.m.