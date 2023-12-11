Victim suffers serious head injury in Courtenay assault

Mounties in the Comox Valley are investigating a targeted assault that sent one man to hospital with a serious head injury.

Police were called to a reported assault with a weapon on the Riverway trail under the 17th Street bridge in Courtenay around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, the Comox Valley RCMP detachment said in a news release.

The victim told police that an argument with the attacker earlier that day preceded the assault.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment of a serious but non-life-threatening head injury, police said.

"Investigators have gathered surveillance footage, interviewed witnesses, examined the scene and are currently working to apprehend the suspect," the RCMP said. "This is being considered an isolated and targeted assault with no risk to the general public."

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to contact the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321.