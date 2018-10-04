

CTV Vancouver Island





The victim of a violent assault in Saanich has died from his injuries.

On Saturday, police responded to the 3900-block of Carey Road for a report of an assault. Officers found a 41-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) is investigating the case, which has been deemed a homicide.

Investigators suspect it was a targeted incident and those believed to be involved were known to one another.

No charges have been laid.

Police don’t believe the general public is at risk, but say they are still gathering evidence and pursuing a number of investigative leads.

Anyone with information is asked to call VIIMCU at (250) 380-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.