A woman critically injured in a hit-and-run crash in Campbell River last month has died from her injuries, RCMP say.

A woman identified online as Kelly Kafka was struck in the 1800-block of Island Highway the night of Feb. 28.

She was airlifted to hospital and placed in a medically induced coma for brain injuries and broken bones.

Investigators have identified a suspect vehicle and driver in the case, but are asking anyone with dash cam video of the collision to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.