VICTORIA -- Victoria police are warning drivers not to get behind a wheel while impaired this New Year's Eve, with plans to provide live updates on calls for service Tuesday night.

According to VicPD, officers from across the department and additional special duty officers will be out in force in Victoria and Esquimalt to help keep roads safe on Dec. 31.

"There is no excuse to get behind the wheel after drinking alcohol or using drugs," said VicPD traffic Sgt. Ryan O’Neill in a news release Monday.

"With many options, including BC Transit, taxis, dial-a-driver and designated drivers there are many ways to get home without putting yourself or anyone else at risk," said O'Neill.

"Plan now to get home safe."

Over the holiday season, Victoria police say that officers investigated nearly 30 impaired drivers. In total, 14 of those drivers had impaired driving charges recommended against them and 12 were given immediate roadside prohibitions.

According to ICBC, the holiday season sees roughly 1,300 crashes take place across the province, including an average of 350 injuries and one death.

For New Year's Eve specifically, one person is killed in B.C. on average while 180 people are injured in approximately 700 crashes in just one night.

On Vancouver Island, an average of 17 people are injured in 78 crashes on the last day of the year.

On New Year's Eve, BC Transit service across the Victoria region will be free from 6 p.m. onwards. Additionally, bus service will be extended into later hours on all routes, to the equivalent of Friday night service.

"New Year's Eve service will be free after 6 p.m. again this year so we're very excited to offer that in partnership with the Victoria Regional Traffic Commission," said Jonathan Dyck, communications manager for BC Transit on Dec. 13.

"So people will have a safe ride for New Year's Eve on BC Transit."

To follow VicPD's live updates, stay tuned to their Twitter account online here or follow the hashtag #VicPDLive from 3 p.m. onwards.