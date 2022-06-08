VicPD shares photos of missing Indigenous woman to mark anniversary of her disappearance

Seventeen years after Belinda Cameron's disappearance, Victoria police have released previously unshared photos of the missing Indigenous woman and her daughters.

The last confirmed sighting of the then-42-year-old was on May 11, 2005, at Shoppers Drug Mart in the 800 block of Esquimalt Road. Cameron was reported missing nearly a month later on June 4, 2005, and has not been found.

On Wednesday, the Victoria Police Department's Historical Case Review Unit released several photos of Cameron and her daughters, who were young girls at the time of her disappearance and are now adults.

"Belinda’s disappearance is considered suspicious and investigators believe that Belinda was the victim of foul play," VicPD said in a news release.

"Her disappearance continues to be investigated as a homicide," police added. "Belinda’s daughters are now young women who are seeking to understand where their mother is today. Our detectives remain committed to bringing closure to Belinda’s family and believe that somebody knows what happened to Belinda."

Police are asking anyone who has information on the case to get in touch with them.

Tips can be provided to the Historical Case Review Unit by calling 250-995-7390 or emailing HCRU@Vicpd.ca.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.