VicPD seizes loaded handgun from impaired driver
VicPD says that the driver tried to convince officers that the handgun was a lighter: (Victoria Police)
VICTORIA -- The Victoria Police Department seized a loaded handgun and stolen property from an impaired driver Thursday evening.
The incident occurred at approximately 10 p.m. in the 2900-block of Douglas Street.
Police say that officers pulled over the vehicle after it was seen driving “erratically” and failed to stop at a traffic light.
The driver of the vehicle was then taken into custody and searched. That’s when officers discovered a loaded handgun in the driver’s pocket, alongside stolen property inside of the vehicle.
Police say that the driver attempted to convince officers that the handgun was a lighter at the time.
The driver was then arrested and issued a 24-hour driving prohibition.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.