VICTORIA -- The Victoria Police Department seized a loaded handgun and stolen property from an impaired driver Thursday evening.

The incident occurred at approximately 10 p.m. in the 2900-block of Douglas Street.

Police say that officers pulled over the vehicle after it was seen driving “erratically” and failed to stop at a traffic light.

The driver of the vehicle was then taken into custody and searched. That’s when officers discovered a loaded handgun in the driver’s pocket, alongside stolen property inside of the vehicle.

Police say that the driver attempted to convince officers that the handgun was a lighter at the time.

The driver was then arrested and issued a 24-hour driving prohibition.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.