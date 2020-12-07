VICTORIA -- A man is in custody after police received reports of a man threatening people with a gun at a temporary housing facility on Friday.

Victoria police say they were called to the shelter in the 700-block of Queens Avenue around 9:20 p.m. for reports of the threats.

When officers arrived at the building, they quickly located the man, who was leaving a room in the shelter. He was taken into custody without incident along with a companion who was with him at the time.

While officers were at the scene, police say they learned that the man had been to several rooms in the building.

The officers then searched each of those rooms and found several items linked to the investigation, including the loaded 9mm handgun, illicit substances – including fentanyl and methamphetamine – and a safe that contained several thousand dollars in cash.

Police say that the man who was arrested was transported to hospital after being taken into custody, at his request, for a medical issue that was unrelated to the incident. Meanwhile, his companion was released at the scene.

The handgun, drugs and cash were seized as part of the investigation, which remains ongoing according to police.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.