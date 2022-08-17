VicPD seeks witnesses to crash that sent motorcyclist to hospital with serious injuries

Victoria police are investigating what they describe as a "serious collision" between a car and a motorcycle on Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Cook Street and Finlayson Street just before 7 a.m.

Police say officers and paramedics responded to the scene, and the man riding the motorcycle was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment of "potentially life-threatening injuries."

As of Wednesday morning, the rider was still in hospital, police say.

Traffic at the intersection of Cook and Finlayson streets was closed following the crash.

Police are now looking to speak with anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have dashcam video of the collision, starting around 6:45 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or contact Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.