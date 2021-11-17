VicPD seeks driver who left 'trail of debris' after hit and run

Victoria -

Victoria police are on the lookout for a driver who crashed into roadside objects and damaged their own vehicle in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police say they were called to a multi-unit residential building in the 1800-block of Government Street around 3:30 a.m. for reports of the crash.

The person who called police "initially believed that an earthquake was taking place" because the crash produced a loud noise and caused the building to shake, police say.

Once the caller felt safe, they exited the building and spotted extensive damage caused from a car crash, according to VicPD.

Police say they examined the scene and evidence suggests that a vehicle drove off the street "at a high rate of speed" before crossing a sidewalk and striking several objects.

"The impact of the collision flung a concrete garbage bin through a nearby building window and destroyed a parking post," said VicPD in a release Wednesday. "The entire exhaust was ripped from the vehicle during the crash."

After the vehicle was damaged, police say they were able to follow a trail of car fluids and debris approximately 2.5 kilometres away from the initial crash scene.

The vehicle was eventually tracked to a multi-unit residential building in the 100-block of Menzies Street in James Bay.

Police say the vehicle, which was parked behind the building, was then towed and impounded. The driver of the vehicle was not found by the car, and police are now searching for the driver.

Investigators add that they are uncertain if the driver was injured in the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash, or who may have video from the 1800-block of Government Street to 100-block of Menzies Street, is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.