

CTV Vancouver Island





Police are searching for the driver of a white shuttle bus that allegedly struck and killed a dog in a Victoria crosswalk in what they're calling a hit and run.

Investigators say a pedestrian was walking in a marked crosswalk at Dallas Road and Menzies Street with his two small dogs on Friday, Nov. 9 at around 5:15 p.m.

An eastbound vehicle stopped for him as he crossed the road, but a westbound vehicle drove through the crosswalk, narrowly missing the man and striking one of his dogs.

The animal was killed instantly, according to police. The man and his other dog were not physically harmed.

The dog owner yelled at the passing vehicle, which reportedly slowed down but did not stop, then continued westbound toward the cruise ship terminal at Ogden Point.

Witnesses described it as a white 16-foot-long shuttle bus-style vehicle with a light bar on the roof instead of individual lights.

It was also said to have a loud, squeaky wheel.

Traffic officers are looking to speak with the driver to get their side of the story.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 250-995-7654 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.