VICTORIA -- Victoria police are seeking for the public's assistance in locating a missing man who is also wanted on two outstanding warrants.

Wesley Williams, 37, was last seen on Sept. 23 and was reported missing to police on Dec. 2. The police department says that while Williams is wanted on multiple warrants, officers are also treating his disappearance as a missing person case as his family is concerned for his well-being.

Williams is described as an Indigenous man who stands 6' 1" tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and has a tattoo on his neck that reads "Crystal."

Anyone who sees Williams is asked to call 911 immediately. Otherwise, anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call their local police department, VicPD's non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.