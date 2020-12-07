VICTORIA -- Victoria police are urging the public to be on the lookout for a high-risk offender who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for parole suspension.

Police are searching for James Beecher, 45, a federal parolee who has a range of criminal convictions.

Officers with VicPD’s Behavioural Assessment and Management Unit say that Beecher has a history of firearms convictions, as well as drug trafficking, fraud and property related offences – such as forcible entry.

He is described as a white man with a medium build who stands 5’9” and weighs approximately 177 pounds. He has short grey hair and blue eyes.

Police say that Beecher was last seen in Victoria on Dec. 4. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

Otherwise, anyone with information on Beecher or his whereabouts is asked to call VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.