VICTORIA -- Victoria police are asking the community to be on the lookout for a “unique orange 1960s-era Ford AC Cobra sports car” that was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run on Wednesday evening.

Police say they were called to a home in the 400-block of Wilson Street around 5:30 p.m. for a report of a hit-and-run.

VicPD did not specify what was hit during the collision, but did say that “significant damage to the property” was sustained.

After the crash, the vehicle fled the scene. Police say that the two people pictured above were inside of the sports car when the crash occurred.

No one at the home was injured during the collision, and police say it is unknown if the driver or passenger were injured in the crash.

Police are now looking for information on the driver and the vehicle.

The driver is described as a white man between 50 and 60 years old. At the time he was wearing a black hat, a black T-shirt and black wire-framed glasses.

The vehicle is described as an orange 1960s Ford AC Cobra with a black hood stripe. The passenger side of the vehicle also has black lettering that reads “1097 AA/SP” and a cartoon decal that pictures a cobra with the word “Dragonsnake” above it.

Anyone with information on the man or the car is asked to call VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477