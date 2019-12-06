VICTORIA – Victoria police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing who was last seen Monday.

David Atkins, 64, was last seen in the Fairfield area in the 900-block of Collision Street on Dec. 2. Police say that since then, Atkins may have travelled to Sooke and could still be in that area of the island.

Atkins is described as a white man who stands 5' 8" and weighs roughly 159 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and is known to usually where a distinct symbol on his clothes. The circular symbol is seen in the photo above.

Friends of Atkin's say they are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone who sees Atkins is asked to call 911 immediately. Otherwise, anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call VicPD's non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.