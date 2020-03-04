VICTORIA -- Victoria police are searching for three men who are wanted in connection to a violent home invasion that occurred in the city last month.

Police say that Tighson Laughren, Brandon Doran and Robert Hawkins are wanted on multiple charges each for a home invasion that took place in the 1000-block of Caledonia Avenue on Feb. 14.

VicPD says all three men are considered armed and dangerous and anyone who spots them should not approach them.

The first of the three suspects, Laughren, 32, is described as a white man who stands 5’ 11” stall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has a slim build and short brown hair. He also has a tattoo on the side of his neck that reads “Brianne.”

Meanwhile, Doran, 36, is described as a “non-white” man who stands 5’ 6” and weighs roughly 140 pounds. He has a slim build and a shaved head. Dorn also has several tattoos on his face.

The third suspect, Hawkins, 41, is described as a white man who stands 6’ 1” and weighs approximately 210 pounds. He has an average build and a shaved head. Police say Hawkins has a sleeve of tattoos on each arm.

VicPD asks that anyone who sees any of the three men call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information on the men is asked to call VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.