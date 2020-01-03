VICTORIA -- Victoria police say there is no suspected connection between a reported robbery attempt and alleged kidnapping attempt that occurred on the same day in Bastion Square earlier this week.

On Sunday, Victoria police said they received reports of a man attempting to rob a woman and a man attempting to kidnap a woman at approximately 3 a.m. in the Bastion Square area on Dec. 31.

Initially, police believed that the incidents were connected and that a single male suspect was responsible for both encounters. On Friday, police said that developments in both investigations suggest that the two incidents are not linked.

Investigators believe that the suspect for the kidnapping attempt may have been suffering from a mental health or substance abuse episode, which led to the frightening encounter.

On Friday, VicPD said that the overall threat to the general public was no longer as high as investigators initially believed. However, community members are still advised to remain vigilant while walking at night.

Meanwhile, police are encouraging Victorians to speak with the department directly if they experience similar incidents, and refrain from sharing allegations on social media.

"Investigators are also aware of recent posts on social media identifying potential suspects as well as describing alleged incidents," said VicPD in a news release Friday.

"Some of these alleged incidents were posted to social media before, or instead of, being reported to police," said VicPD. "While well-intentioned, posting images of individuals who resemble suspect descriptions endangers investigations and, more importantly, puts potentially innocent people at risk of harm."

Police say that both the attempted kidnapping and attempted robbery investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call VicPD's non-emergency line at 250- 995-7654 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.