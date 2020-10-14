VICTORIA -- Victoria police say they are searching for a missing individual below the Johnson Street Bridge after reports came in that someone in distress had entered the water in the area.

Multiple police officers, a police boat, the Coast Guard and workers with the Department of Oceans and Fisheries rushed to the scene at approximately 4:20 p.m. Wednesday.

“The person that went into the water had asked (a) witness to call police as they were in distress,” said Const. Cam MacIntyre, VicPD.

“We attended very quickly with multiple patrol units and began to search for the individual. We’ve remained on scene since that point,” he said.

One officer entered the water to search for the person but was unable to find them roughly 45 minutes later. The officer has since exited the water and is being treated by paramedics for exposure to the cold.

Police say that officers remain on scene and paramedics are standing by.

MacIntyre adds that locating the person remains the “top priority.”

“We’re still in active search mode,” he said.

Police say that a Saanich police dive team has been called in to assist with the investigation. The bridge remains open for vehicles and pedestrians.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.