VicPD respond to downtown assault with weapon
Victoria Police Department headquarters on April 12, 2019. (CTV Vancouver Island)
News Staff, CTV Vancouver Island
Published Tuesday, November 12, 2019 2:06PM PST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 12, 2019 2:11PM PST
Victoria police rushed to the 1000-block of Pandora Ave. Tuesday afternoon for reports of an assault with a weapon.
The reports came in at roughly 1:20 p.m. and community members say that a number of police cars could be seen converging downtown.
VicPD told CTV News that when officers arrived at the scene they discovered one person with non-life threatening injuries. Police say that there is no evidence of a weapon being used at this time.
Victoria police say the investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story, CTV News will provide updates when available.