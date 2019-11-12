

News Staff, CTV Vancouver Island





Victoria police rushed to the 1000-block of Pandora Ave. Tuesday afternoon for reports of an assault with a weapon.

The reports came in at roughly 1:20 p.m. and community members say that a number of police cars could be seen converging downtown.

VicPD told CTV News that when officers arrived at the scene they discovered one person with non-life threatening injuries. Police say that there is no evidence of a weapon being used at this time.

Victoria police say the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, CTV News will provide updates when available.