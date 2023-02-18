VicPD looking to speak to teen girl who may have witnessed downtown robbery

Police in Victoria are looking to speak to a teenage girl who they believe was a witness to a robbery that occurred downtown earlier this month.

In a statement Friday, the Victoria Police Department said the robbery occurred between midnight and 1 a.m. on Feb. 2, in the 1600-block of Douglas Street near Centennial Square.

The victim reported being approached by a group of men and struck on the back of the head while speaking with them, according to VicPD.

He fell to the ground and the group began kicking him, then took his backpack, hat, scarf and cellphone.

"An unknown teen girl, who is not believed to be involved in the assault, returned the victim’s cellphone," police said in their statement.

"It is unknown if she was associated with the group of men who assaulted the victim."

VicPD said investigators would like to speak to the girl, who they described as 16 or 17 years old with "long brown hair." She was wearing dark clothing at the time of the incident, police said.

Investigators are also looking to speak to anyone else who was in the area at the time of the robbery and may have seen or heard something related to it.

Witnesses can call the VicPD Report Desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers.