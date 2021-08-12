VICTORIA -- Victoria police are looking to identify three people who are believed to be involved in the destruction of a Victoria statue on Canada Day.

On July 1, a statue of Capt. James Cook was torn down by protesters and thrown into Victoria's Inner Harbour.

Shortly after, police released images of two men who are believed to be involved in the vandalism.

Now, VicPD has released more images of the two men, and photos of one more man, in hopes that the public can help identify them.

"Safe, peaceful and lawful protests are permitted under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Property damage is not," said Victoria police in a release Thursday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who recognizes any of the three men is asked to call the VicPD Report Desk at 250-995-7654 extension 1, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Photos of the three men can be found below.