VICTORIA -- The Victoria Police Department is investigating after an arrow was shot into a car with two small children inside at a downtown intersection on Monday.

Police say that the incident occurred at approximately 11 a.m. near the intersection of Cook Street and Pandora Avenue.

The driver of the car told police that while she was stopped at a red light at the intersection, she heard a loud noise.

At the time, the driver thought she may have hit a rock while on the road.

However, when the driver arrived at home, she saw a 10-inch metal arrow lodged into the side of the car. A two-year-old and a three-year-old were in the car at the time.

“Luckily, no one was injured,” said VicPD in a release Tuesday.

Police say that the driver did not see anyone shoot the arrow at the time.

Officers are now looking to speak with anyone who may have information on the incident, or who may have dashcam footage of the area at approximately 11 a.m. Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.