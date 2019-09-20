VicPD investigate body found in Beacon Hill Park
Police respond to reports of a body found in Beacon Hill Park: Sat. 20, 2019 (CTV News)
News Staff, CTV Vancouver Island
Published Friday, September 20, 2019 10:09AM PDT
Last Updated Friday, September 20, 2019 2:16PM PDT
A number of vehicles and a swath of woods in Beacon Hill Park are behind police tape Friday morning.
Victoria Police say they are responding to a reports of a sudden death in Beacon Hill Park.
Officers were called to the Dallas Road at Camus Circle area of the park just after 7:15 a.m. this morning for reports of an unresponsive person. When police arrived, they determined that the person was deceased.
As of approximately 10:30 a.m., a van vehicle had been towed from the area and traffic had reopened.
Police say the investigation is in its early stages.