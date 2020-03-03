VICTORIA -- The Victoria Police Department has launched a month-long distracted driving campaign, which has already seen dozens of violation tickets handed out in just one day.

On the first day of the distracted driving campaign, VicPD says that 29 violation tickets were handed out within five hours, 27 of which were specific to the use of cell phones.

VicPD Cst. Cam MacIntyre told CTV news that the campaign demonstrates that many people are still prone to using their phones while behind the wheel.

“I think it highlights the fact that there’s a lot more to be done in terms of getting the message out,” said MacIntyre.

During the month of March, ICBC and police across B.C. will be driving that message home and reminding drivers to "take a break" from their phones.

According to ICBC, 26 per cent of all car crash deaths in B.C. are a result of distracted driving. The corporation adds that a driver is five times more likely to crash if they are on their phone while driving compared to those who are not on their phones.

Every year, on average, 76 people are killed province-wide due to distracted driving-related crashes. Approximately nine of those deaths take place on Vancouver Island annually, says ICBC.

Besides posing a danger to other people, ICBC is reminding drivers that distracted driving can result in costly violation tickets. A first-time distracted driving ticket will cost $364, plus four penalty points which adds another $252 on top of the initial fine. In total, a first-time offense costs $620.

Following the first offense, costs for subsequent distracted driving violations skyrocket. Someone who receives a second distracted driving ticket within 12 months of their first violation faces a fine of more than $2,500.

Drivers who get two or more distracted driving infractions in a three-year period are then charged what’s called a Driver Risk Premium (DRP), which is billed annually and is separate from the insurance premiums you pay.

Those driving with a learners (‘L’) or novice (‘N’) license face even tougher restrictions when it comes to distracted driving.

“We will be out there; we will be enforcing the laws," said Cst. MacIntyre. "People certainly need to know that safety is everyone’s responsibility."

MacIntyre says that the best way to avoid getting a distracted driving ticket involving a cellphone is to put the phone in a glove compartment or back seat. Alternatively, he recommends that drivers always use a hands-free device or pull over to make or receive phone call, when it's safe to do so.