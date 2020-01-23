VICTORIA -- The Victoria Police Department is asking the community to stop making online threats after a Victoria man was arrested for killing a dog in the Oaklands area.

The shocking incident occurred on Monday when police were called to a residential complex on the 1300-block of Hillside Avenue for reports of an incident involving a man and a dog at approximately 4 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found that a man had barricaded himself inside a unit of the building, and that a dog was deceased. Witnesses told CTV News on Monday that the man stepped on and killed the dog.

With the man refusing to leave the building, neighbouring units were evacuated as a precaution and negotiators were called in. Eventually, the man exited the building but was uncooperative with police, who then fired non-lethal round at him to arrest him safely.

After the man was in custody, Victoria Police Chief Del Manak took to Twitter saying that the incident was a "horrific scene."

Norman Brandon Bartlett, 38, was arrested.

Police have determined that the dog was stolen from a nearby residence in a case of breaking and entering earlier that day. The dog's owners were not home at the time of the theft.

With Bartlett currently being held in police custody, VicPD are asking the community to remain calm as the investigation unfolds.

"Numerous posts have appeared on various social media platforms sharing information identifying the man, as well as making threatening comments that have officers concerned for the man’s safety," said Victoria police in a news release Thursday.

"While the circumstances of this file are disturbing and it is understandable that people are upset, investigators are appealing to the public for calm."

The police department adds that any threats made towards any individual must be investigated, and that threatening online comments can have a negative impact on investigations and court procedures.

Bartlett is expected to appear in court on Jan. 29.