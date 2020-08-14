VICTORIA -- A woman has been arrested following multiple break-ins and an hours-long standoff in the Burnside Gorge area on Thursday evening.

Police say the woman’s crime spree began at roughly 8:20 p.m. in a car dealership in the 500-block of Francis Avenue.

Officers were called to the business for a report of a break-in. Before officers arrived, the woman had managed to get a vehicle started and attempted to steal it.

During the attempted theft, the woman drove the vehicle into a set of garage doors at the dealership. She then fled the area with the vehicle still running before officers arrived.

Roughly two hours later, at 10:40 p.m., police were called to a home in the 400-block of Burnside Road East for a report of a break-in.

The homeowners told police that when they returned to their house, they found an unknown woman inside.

Officer quickly arrived at the house and found a woman barricaded in the basement of the property.

Crisis negotiators and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team (GVERT) were called to the scene and learned that the woman was also believed to be responsible for the break-in at the car dealership.

After more than three hours of failed negotiations, police say GVERT officers entered the home. Police used a flashbang and non-lethal rounds on the woman. She was then taken into custody before being transported to hospital for assessment, where she was medically cleared.

The woman was then taken to VicPD cells to await court Friday. She is facing recommended charges of break and enter with intent.

The incident marked the second standoff to take place in Victoria on Thursday.

The first standoff began on Thursday morning at an apartment building in the 2300-block of Cook Street.

Police were called to the building after a man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries following an alleged robbery and assault.

After more than 11 hours, one person was taken into custody from the building. Police say that at least one other person remains at large.

VicPD says that there is no ongoing risk to the public related to that standoff.