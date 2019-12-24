VICTORIA -- Six people were arrested Monday morning in an alleged drug house bust in the Oaklands area of Victoria.

According to VicPD, the arrests took place just after 8 a.m. when officers from multiple police divisions executed a search warrant on a duplex property in the 1500-block of Haultain Street.

The search warrant was based on a drug trafficking investigation that was aided by "numerous community concerns" about the property, according to police.

Members of VicPD's patrol, community services division, strike force and Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team all participated in the search warrant. The six individuals inside the duplex all surrendered to police without incident.

VicPD notes that all six people are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The investigation is ongoing.