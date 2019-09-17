

Adam Chan, CTV Vancouver Island





A knife-wielding man was arrested at gunpoint Monday evening, according to Victoria police.

The dramatic arrest occurred at approximately 7 p.m. after VicPD received reports of a man assaulting two people with a knife.

The reports came from the 900-block of Pandora Avenue and when officers arrived they located two victims and several witnesses to the alleged assaults.

According to police, one of the attacks was recorded on a security camera, which officers used to get a clear description of the suspect.

Officers then spread out and searched the area for the suspect and located him in a nearby park with two other people.

The lone officer that located the suspect moved to arrest him, but the man refused to comply and began to leave the area. The officer then ordered the man to stop moving, prompting the man to turn and face the VicPD officer.

As the officer knew the man had just allegedly attacked two people with a knife, he drew his service weapon and ordered the man to lay on the ground.

The man then followed the officer's orders and was held at gunpoint until more officers arrived to take him into custody.

Police say the man was held in custody until Tuesday morning for a scheduled court appearance. VicPD is recommending a number of charges, including assault, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.