Vibrant video showcases downtown Victoria in new tourism campaign

A flashy new video produced by the Downtown Victoria Business Association (DVBA) is celebrating the city as island residents and businesses re-emerge from the pandemic.

The tourism campaign, called "Vibin' Downtown," launched on Monday with a video showing people dancing and shopping in the city's downtown core.

"We're really celebrating the fact that in most cases, we're back to what things were like before the pandemic," said Jeff Bray, CEO of the DVBA.

Bray pointed to nightclubs reopening, restaurants and patios being filled with no capacity limits, and more people from across Greater Victoria returning to the downtown area.

"The last couple years our marketing has been focused on shopping local, supporting our businesses and employees," he said.

"This year it's really all focused on bright, on energy, so we have whole host of dancers from professional dance troupes to a disability dance troupe to people on the street who agreed to go on camera," he said.

The promotional video includes a famous TikTok dance duo, Funkanometry, who are from Nanaimo and recently competed on America's Got Talent.

The video also features a local children's choir, a youth dance team, synchronised swimmers, and the Embrace Arts Foundation, a Vancouver Island-based performance art organization for all abilities.

"We're really proud of the video campaign," said Bray. "We're really celebrating the diversity and inclusivity of our downtown."