Vehicles damaged during anti-restrictions protest in Victoria: VicPD

Victoria police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man who allegedly damaged several parked vehicles during an anti-mandate protest Saturday.

Police received reports of the damage on Saturday afternoon, while protesters were gathered at the grounds of the B.C. legislature.

Several VicPD officers who were stationed at the protest were approached by people who'd parked their vehicles in a parking lot at 481 Kingston St.

The victims told police that they'd witnessed a man damaging vehicles in the parking lot, and reportedly took a photo of him.

The officers went to the parking lot but did not find the man at the time.

"They learned that the suspect had departed the area and returned to their primary duty keeping people safe at the protest," said Victoria police in a release Monday.

After the protest and counter-protest were over, police spoke with the victims and learned that several vehicles were damaged, and that some items were stolen from the cars.

Damage to the vehicles included damage to paint, "vehicle surfaces," and tires, according to VicPD.

Victoria police are now searching for the man who allegedly damaged the vehicles.

He's described as a white man between 25 to 35 years old with a medium build. He has green eyes, short dark brown hair and a "noticeable birthmark" on the right side of his neck. At the time, he was wearing black bomber jacket, a red T-shirt, and had a gold hoop earing in his right ear.

Anyone with information on the incident or the identity of the man is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.