At least three vehicles were heavily damaged in an apparent act of vandalism early Thursday morning in Victoria's Chinatown.

Two of the victims say a man jumped onto the hoods of three parked vehicles on Fisgard Street, smashing in their windshields and denting their hoods.

Stephanie Janssen said she was planning to go for a hike before 7 a.m., when she saw that her car's windshield was completely smashed in.

"I went and just started going through my ICBC stuff, then came down to show a friend what happened and there was another vehicle that had been hit just across the street," Janssen said.

"All of a sudden back upstairs I heard a sound, I came out and third vehicle had been hit."

Police were on scene before 9 a.m. as the vehicles were being towed away.

Police later said they had arrested a man for michief. He remained in police custody Thursday evening.