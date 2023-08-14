Vehicle fire in Nanaimo spreads to brush amid dry conditions

A truck that caught fire near a wooded area in downtown Nanaimo quickly spread to the nearby brush, drawing a heavy response from city firefighters.

The blaze happened around 10 a.m. Monday along waterfront between Port Way and Shoreline Drive.

The blaze happened around 10 a.m. Monday along waterfront between Port Way and Shoreline Drive. (CTV News)

Because of the hot and dry conditions, Nanaimo Fire Rescue sent a large response with three engines and a water tender.

"This time in the summer, we have high winds, high temperatures, which moves fire very rapidly," said Troy Libbus, assistant fire chief with Nanaimo Fire Rescue.

Crews were able to contain the fire and stopped it from spreading.

The cause of the vehicle fire is still under investigation.

Homeless people sheltering in the area say the truck belongs to someone who was off-roading on Sunday when got it stuck. They said the truck's owner came back Monday morning to try to free the vehicle and the fire started shortly after.

There were no injuries reported and the RCMP were still trying to locate the truck's owner Monday afternoon.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue is urging the public to be vigilant during hot, dry conditions.

"Please do your due diligence to not have fires at this time," said Libbus.