VICTORIA -- The Sooke School District and Island Health's Discovery Youth & Family Substance Use Services are teaming up to inform parents about vaping and other substance uses.

It's estimated that 25 per cent of youth aged 12 and up have tried or are using vaping products in Sooke and West Shore schools, according to a study done by the Vancouver Island Health Authority, says the school district.

Following the rise in popularity of vaping products, concerned parents have been asking schools for more information about vaping. In response, the school district says it wanted to support parents by giving them the information they are asking for.

Ruchi McArthur, the lead principle for the Healthy Schools program at SD62 says, "It's an information session for parents talking about the facts about vaping, talking about the myths and misinformation there is about vaping."

Presenters will also be handing out resources to parents so that they can have informed conversations with their own children or children in their care.

There will also be a question-and-answer session following the presentation.

The meeting is scheduled to run from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Isabelle Reader Theatre at Spencer Middle school in Langford Thursday night.

McArthur says there will be also be an information session in Sooke in the future.