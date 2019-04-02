

Police in Port Alberni are investigating a dirty act of vandalism after someone cut open and dumped as many as 100 bags of potting soil at a hardware store.

The bags of soil were left on pallets outside of the West Coast Home Hardware store on Johnston Road.

Investigators say between 10 p.m. and midnight Sunday, vandals cut or tore open the bags and threw the soil across the length of the storefront, the sidewalk and parking lot, creating a huge mess for staff.

A group of youths were seen in the area on scooters shortly before the vandalism occurred, and police are asking them to come forward to report what they may have seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.