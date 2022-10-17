Vancouver Island woman to build unique 'Goat House' rental with funding from Airbnb

A Vancouver Island woman is just one of 100 people from around the world to receive funding to help build a unique rental home.

The funding comes from Airbnb's $10-million "OMG! Fund," which is providing 100 winners with up to US$100,000 to help get their projects off the ground and open by summer 2023.

This year's recipients come from 20 countries around the world, including two Canadian winners.

On Vancouver Island, a winner identified only as Kate C. had her project chosen for funding.

The design is described as a "grass-roofed, glass-fronted forest adventure house."

"Vacation rentals represent so much more than just a place to stay. It's a chance for people to try something new, enjoy time away, and explore something outside their normal routines," said Kate in a release Monday.

"And if it includes time spent in a one-of-a-kind green roofed house in a beautiful forest setting with a herd of friendly goats, even better," she added. "That's what I'm hoping to offer with The Goat House and the idea I'm excited to bring to life."

Renderings of the "Goat House" aren't yet available, an Airbnb spokesperson told CTV News. Sketches and floor plans for the project are still underway.

Meanwhile, the other Canadian winner, identified as Melissa Williamson of Lac Pelletier, Sask., received funding for her project which is designed to look like a giant vintage TV.

"At the south end of the lake, it’s hard to miss the massive fire orange vintage TV perched next to the shoreline," said Melissa.

"Boaters on the lake can catch a glimpse of whatever production is going on inside the TV: That’s YOU! Baby you’re a STAR!" she wrote.

Other winners from across the world include a giant dinosaur skull-shaped building in the U.S., a "floating avocado" in Chile, and a lighthouse that's accessible only be boat in Sweden.

A concept image of U.S. recipient Haylee M.'s dinosaur skull house is pictured. (Airbnb)

The 100 recipients of the OMG! Fund were chosen by a panel of judges, including U.S. interior designer Iris Apfel, architect Koichi Takada, and Airbnb senior management.

Once the homes are ready for rental, they will be featured in Airbnb's "OMG! Category."