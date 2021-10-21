Vancouver Island windstorm: Hundreds lose power as winds expected to reach 120km/h
Hundreds of BC Hydro customers on Vancouver Island and the B.C. Gulf Islands are without power Thursday as a windstorm wreaks havoc across the region.
Approximately 400 residents and businesses between Coal Harbour and Port Hardy, on northern Vancouver Island, lost power due to trees down across hydro lines early Thursday morning.
To the east, more than 1,200 residents of Alert Bay and Sointula lost hydro service just before 9 a.m.
Work crews have been assigned to both outages and updates are expected throughout the day.
Environment Canada says southeast winds are expected to reach gusts of 120 km/h on the North Island and Haida Gwaii through to Friday morning.
Exposed coastal areas are especially at risk of damage caused by downed trees and debris.
Eastern and western Vancouver Island are also under wind warnings Thursday as an "intense low-pressure system" moves through the region.
The Greater Victoria area will remain largely protected from the worst of the windstorm, though strong gusts are still expected along coastal areas.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | CRB expiring Saturday, to be replaced with COVID-19 lockdown benefit
The Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB) will expire as of Oct. 23, and will be replaced by a targeted benefit that helps individuals whose work is impacted by COVID-19 lockdowns.
UPDATED | Feds say provinces will issue 'standardized' proof of vaccination for travel
Instead of issuing a singular federal national COVID-19 vaccine passport, the federal government says that each province and territory will be responsible for issuing a 'standardized pan-Canadian' vaccine passport that Canadians can use when travelling abroad. Each province's system is supposed to have a 'common' look and feel, with the expectation that by next month all Canadians will have access.
Canada to receive 2.9M doses of Pfizer's pediatric COVID-19 vaccine
The federal government announced Thursday that Canada will receive 2.9 million doses of Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine shortly after its approval by Health Canada for the five to 11 age group.
EXCLUSIVE | Canadian racing driver and Instagram influencer accused of 'massive fraudulent' scheme that defrauded investors of millions
U.S. officials allege Canadian race car driver and Instagram influencer Josh Cartu and his brothers ran a 'massive fraudulent' trading operation between 2013 and 2017 that appears to have helped fund Cartu’s lavish lifestyle through multi-million-dollar transfers to off-shore bank accounts in the Caribbean.
Rule changes being recommended to Vancouver police after Indigenous man, granddaughter handcuffed
The Vancouver Police Board is to hear a report Thursday recommending the force change its handcuffing policy after the arrest of an Indigenous man and his 12-year-old granddaughter at a bank in 2019.
Supreme Court of Canada sides with injured woman in snow-clearing squabble
The Supreme Court of Canada says a woman will get another chance to sue for damages over an injury she suffered while climbing through snow piled by a B.C. city's plow.
Iqaluit forced to medevac patients out of territory as water crisis hits hospital
Iqaluit is being forced to medevac patients out of the territory with the only hospital unable to sterilize equipment properly as the water contamination crisis continues.
Ontario no longer providing Canada with COVID-19 flight exposure notifications
Ontario is no longer providing the federal government with COVID-19 flight exposure data, citing an increase in public health measures and vaccinations.
Microplastics in the air affecting Earth's climate, study finds
Scientists in New Zealand have found that microplastics, which have been found in rivers, oceans, soil and animals, are also in the air we breathe and report that this airborne pollution is likely affecting climate change.
Vancouver
-
Snow-clearing lawsuit can be heard, Supreme Court of Canada rules in B.C. case
The Supreme Court of Canada says a woman will get another chance to sue for damages over an injury she suffered while climbing through snow piled by a B.C. city's plow.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Kidnapping case: 4 suspects charged after victim taken from vehicle at gunpoint, Vancouver police say
Four people have been charged in what Vancouver police describe as a kidnapping case that also involved armed home invasions.
-
Wedding celebration with ferris wheel leads to complaints, more than a dozen tickets: Surrey bylaw department
An extravagant wedding celebration that had a ferris wheel on site was shut down by Surrey bylaw officers this week after complaints were received.
Edmonton
-
NEW
NEW | Alberta COVID-19 update on Thursday afternoon
Watch live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca at 3:30 p.m.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Feds say provinces will issue 'standardized' proof of vaccination for travel
Instead of issuing a singular federal national COVID-19 vaccine passport, the federal government says that each province and territory will be responsible for issuing a 'standardized pan-Canadian' vaccine passport that Canadians can use when travelling abroad. Each province's system is supposed to have a 'common' look and feel, with the expectation that by next month all Canadians will have access.
-
Cash stolen from Leduc business during morning break-in: RCMP
Mounties are looking for two men they say broke into a Leduc, Alta., business Wednesday morning and made off with stolen cash.
Calgary
-
Calgary mayor-elect Jyoti Gondek announces senior office staff
Calgary mayor-elect Jyoti Gondek has announced senior staffing positions for her office.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Feds say provinces will issue 'standardized' proof of vaccination for travel
Instead of issuing a singular federal national COVID-19 vaccine passport, the federal government says that each province and territory will be responsible for issuing a 'standardized pan-Canadian' vaccine passport that Canadians can use when travelling abroad. Each province's system is supposed to have a 'common' look and feel, with the expectation that by next month all Canadians will have access.
-
4.1 magnitude earthquake recorded near Rocky Mountain House
A 4.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Alberta Wednesday night.
Toronto
-
Ontario no longer providing Canada with COVID-19 flight exposure notifications
Ontario is no longer providing the federal government with COVID-19 flight exposure data, citing an increase in public health measures and vaccinations.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports 413 new COVID-19 cases, four more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 413 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, as well as four more deaths due to the disease.
-
Nearly 100 charges laid in Toronto identify theft and fraud investigation, more than 35K gift cards seized
Four people are facing nearly 100 criminal charges after Toronto police took down an “organized hierarchy” they allege was committing millions of dollars in identity theft and financial frauds.
Montreal
-
Witnesses describe violent knife attack in alleged femicide near McGill University
Several people bore witness to the violent scene of a knife attack on a Montreal street Tuesday afternoon, which left a 24-year-old woman dead.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Feds say provinces will issue 'standardized' proof of vaccination for travel
Instead of issuing a singular federal national COVID-19 vaccine passport, the federal government says that each province and territory will be responsible for issuing a 'standardized pan-Canadian' vaccine passport that Canadians can use when travelling abroad. Each province's system is supposed to have a 'common' look and feel, with the expectation that by next month all Canadians will have access.
-
Quebec reports 428 new COVID-19 cases; unvaccinated 21 times more likely to be hospitalized
Quebec on Thursday reported 428 new COVID-19 cases, slightly down from the day before, along with three new deaths.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia reports 19 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, 21 recoveries
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 recoveries on Thursday, as the number of active cases in the province drops to 163.
-
N.S. to maintain rent cap, create 1,100 more affordable housing units
The Nova Scotia Government has unveiled what it is calling a comprehensive masterplan to address the ongoing housing crisis in the province, including maintaining the two per cent rent increase cap while it creates more affordable housing.
-
Five more deaths, 69 new cases reported in New Brunswick
Five more people have died as a result of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, public health confirmed Wednesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related fatalities to 99.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Constitutional challenge by churches of Manitoba's public health orders dismissed
A Manitoba judge has dismissed a challenge by several churches of the province’s public health orders during the pandemic.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Manitoba's state of emergency to end on Thursday
Manitoba’s state of emergency will expire on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 4 p.m.
-
NEW
NEW | CRB expiring Saturday, to be replaced with COVID-19 lockdown benefit
The Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB) will expire as of Oct. 23, and will be replaced by a targeted benefit that helps individuals whose work is impacted by COVID-19 lockdowns.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. ICU doctor says future patient transfers to Ont. cancelled
An intensive care doctor from Saskatoon reported the Government of Saskatchewan has called off all further patient transfers to Ontario ICUs, which the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre denies.
-
Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer cries as he presents COVID-19 modelling
Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer broke down in tears today as he made a presentation during a teleconference on COVID-19 modelling in the province.
-
STF calls for tighter measures in schools as fourth wave continues in Sask.
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation is calling for the province to take more action to address COVID-19 transmission in schools.
Regina
-
5 Sask. Conservative MPs confirm they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19
CTV News reached out to each of the province’s 14 representatives in Ottawa – who all belong to the Conservative party – and received a response from five ahead of the stated deadline.
-
Sask. ICU doctor says future patient transfers to Ont. cancelled
An intensive care doctor from Saskatoon reported the Government of Saskatchewan has called off all further patient transfers to Ontario ICUs, which the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre denies.
-
Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer cries as he presents COVID-19 modelling
Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer broke down in tears today as he made a presentation during a teleconference on COVID-19 modelling in the province.
London
-
London, Ont. man charged with criminal harassment for allegedly following young women
A London, Ont. man is facing criminal harassment charges after police say a total of five women were followed on three occasions earlier this week.
-
OPP release details of additional person arrested related to Walpole homicide
Lambton County OPP is releasing details of an additional arrest in connection with a death of a Windsor, Ont., man earlier this year on Walpole Island First Nation.
-
Man, 25, killed in crash on major Cambridge road
A major road connecting Kitchener and Cambridge has reopened following a fatal crash early Thursday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
NEW
NEW | CRB expiring Saturday, to be replaced with COVID-19 lockdown benefit
The Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB) will expire as of Oct. 23, and will be replaced by a targeted benefit that helps individuals whose work is impacted by COVID-19 lockdowns.
-
Diesel spill closes Hwy. 11 in Powassan
Highway 11 is closed because of a diesel spill, the Ontario Provincial Police said Thursday.
-
Northern man charged after assault with piece of wood, pellet gun
A 62-year-old man from northern Ontario has been charged after an assault involving a piece of wood and a pellet gun, police say.
Kitchener
-
Man, 25, killed in crash on major Cambridge road
A major road connecting Kitchener and Cambridge has reopened following a fatal crash early Thursday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports 413 new COVID-19 cases, four more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 413 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, as well as four more deaths due to the disease.
-
Woman breaks into Guelph home twice in one day: police
Guelph police have charged a woman who allegedly broke into a home twice in one day.