Vancouver Island wildfire grows to more than 15 square kilometres

A pair of wildfires burning out of control on Vancouver Island have merged into one large fire measuring more than 15 square kilometres.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says the Mount Con Reid fire in Strathcona Provincial Park was likely sparked by a lightning strike.

While the fire is still burning out of control, fire officials have not been actively trying to suppress the blaze due to its remote and mountainous location.

"When a fire is being monitored, this means B.C. Wildfire Service is observing and analyzing the fire but it's not immediately suppressed," the wildfire service says.

"It may be allowed to burn to achieve ecological or resource management objectives and is used on remote fires that do not threaten values."

Two smaller fires – measuring 90 hectares and 47 hectares on Friday – merged over the weekend to create the current Mount Con Reid fire. The fire measured approximately 1,577 hectares by Sunday afternoon.

There are currently no evacuation orders or alerts for the region.

An air quality advisory will remain over Vancouver Island until Tuesday or Wednesday as smoke from hundreds of wildfires burning in the province blankets the region.

"People with lung disease (such as asthma) or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke," Environment Canada warns.