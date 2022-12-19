Vancouver Island weather: Heavy snow expected overnight, freezing rain later this week

It’s an early Christmas present for snow lovers on Vancouver Island.

While light snow has been floating around the Greater Victoria area since Sunday evening, the activity picks up Monday night and rolls into Tuesday afternoon.

A new system coming in from the Pacific will run into cold arctic air firmly planted on top of Western Canada and snow will flow.

Southern regions of Vancouver Island will take the biggest hit with 15 to 25 centimetres expected.

In Greater Victoria, I’m expecting 15 to 18 centimetres but with some heavy bands of snow coming, that number could jump.

Up the Malahat highway and into Duncan and Nanaimo areas, 20 to 25 centimetres could fall.

Snowfall and winter storm warnings have been issued, gusting and swirling winds will make travel and vision difficult at times.

Ferry services could also be affected Tuesday.

Looking ahead, we’ll see another system move into the area on Thursday night and into Friday.

The difference with this one will be the warming temperatures.

Colder air will shift to the east into the weekend and this late-week moisture train will be carrying some mild air as well.

The big concern for late Thursday night and into Friday morning will be periods of freezing rain before changing over to rain later Friday.

We’ll continue to get a steady dose of rain into the weekend while temperatures will return to seasonal norms heading into 2023.