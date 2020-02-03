VICTORIA -- A new provincial and federal grant program is set to expand sports opportunities for people of all ages across Vancouver Island.

In total, $15,450 in funding is coming to sports programs across the region, ranging from swimming to gymnastics to rugby and more.

In Victoria, some of the funding will go towards creating "culturally sensitive" swimming opportunities for women and girls, according to the province. The new swimming program will focus on making swimming lessons accessible for low-income families and Canadians who are new to the city.

Meanwhile, in Saanich, the joint-funding is set to expand beginner gymnastics programs for children, which will cover balance exercises, tumbling and mat work.

Farther north, a portion of the funding will go towards expanding rugby participation in Sooke, especially among Indigenous communities and in schools with high Indigenous populations.

"Our government is committed to helping people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds to get involved in sport and explore their athletic potential," said Lisa Beare, B.C.’s Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture in a news release Saturday.

"Our local sports leagues, schools and recreation centres are key resources for people who want to take up sport and active living."

The funding comes from the joint federal-provincial Community Sport Development Program, which organizes funding for sports programs across B.C.

The funding for Vancouver Island is expected to arrive in the 2019-2020 fiscal year.